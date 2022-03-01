Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 11:07 pm
Sundal Khattak looks stunning in red outfit

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 11:07 pm
Sundal Khattak is a well-known Tik Tok star who became famous when her videos went viral. She was born on 5th September 1996.  She is known for her TikTok videos in which she performs daring stunts.

She is winning the hearts of millions of people through her superb performance and exquisite beauty.

Popular Tik Tok star Sundal Khattak shares her latest gorgeous photo with her fans on her Instagram story. It can be seen in the picture that Sundal is wearing a long red ethnic frock.

Have a look!

