Sunny Leone slams trolls saying she adopted daughter for publicity

Sunny Leone has responded to the haters who accuse her of not properly raising her daughter Nisha. Nisha was adopted by Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber in 2017. Through surrogacy, the couple became parents to twin boys Noah and Asher the following year.

Trolls have previously accused the star of adopting Nisha “just for publicity” and of treating her sons better. The actor described such taunting as “childish” in a recent interview.

Sunny was spotted heading down the stairs with her three children, Nisha, Noah, and Asher, in a paparazzi video taken in January. Sunny was seen in the video carrying her two children, Noah and Asher, while Nisha was seen walking down the stairs by herself.

This led to a section of people on the internet accusing Sunny of not paying attention to Nisha ‘since she was adopted’. “I believe she has adopted her daughter only for publicity,” read one comment.

Speaking to DNA recently, Sunny reacted to such comments and said, “I think that the person who wrote that is someone who is not a part of my daily life. I don’t need one picture to dictate my parenting to my children and someone to judge me based on one picture. How about you live your life in my shoes for at least five minutes before you sit and judge me, my kids and my family and my parenting skills and me loving one over the other! I mean, come on it’s ridiculous, it’s childish.”