Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 02:02 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Sussex supporters criticise Prince William following his ‘ignorant remark,’

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 02:02 am
Prince William

Sussex supporters criticise Prince William following his ‘ignorant remark,’

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Meghan Markle supporters have slammed Prince William for his remarks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Duke of Cambridge paid a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London yesterday, but it was William’s comments that drew criticism.

The prince stated, ” “Everyone is shocked by what they are witnessing. The news every day is almost incomprehensible. This is very foreign to our generation to see in Europe. We’re all rooting for you.”

One Twitter follower wrote: “Prince William’s mother visited Bosnia shortly before her death in 1997. Are you saying he was unaware of the war and genocide that was taking place at the time?”

Omid Scobie, the royal author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family and a staunch Sussex supporter, initially stated that he was “unsurprised” by the reaction to Prince William’s “ignorant remark.”

Scobie later tweeted: “Following a Press Association report that claimed Prince William said Britons are “more accustomed to seeing conflict in Africa and Asia,” a clip of the conversation in question, which did not include these words, has been shared. PA and the reporter who filed the copy have not yet responded.”

 

Read More

34 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been bashed for their silence following the tarnishing of their Firm to Oprah: ‘Liars!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been chastised for failing to file...
1 hour ago
Queen Elizabeth takes a break from political protocol before Jubilee to show support for Ukraine

According to a royal pundit, The Queen has broken "unusual" royal tradition...
1 hour ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah shameful video viral with makeup artist

Alizeh Shah is a gorgeous and stunning actress and model in television...
1 hour ago
Throwback: Hareem Shah dancing in a hotel room with Sundal Khattak

TikTok star Hareem Shah has once again set the internet on fire...
2 hours ago
Jennie shares latest pictures goes viral

Jennie is an South Korean actress, singer who has appeared in several...
2 hours ago
Kate still remembers how Meghan treated her

A royal expert has alleged that Kate Middleton will always remember how...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Charles
4 mins ago
Prince Charles’s lifelong dream has been shattered

Yesterday afternoon, the Prince of Wales paid a visit to St Luke's...
Queen
6 mins ago
Time and again, the Queen has forgotten Prince Edward’s birthday

According to a royal expert, The Queen once forgot her youngest son,...
teaching assistant
10 mins ago
The father of a teaching assistant who had intimate relations with a 14-year-old boy by Wilko DEFENDS the pervert, saying, ‘She just wants to help.’

THE DAD OF A TEACHING ASSISTANT who had intimate relations with a...
teaching assistant'
15 mins ago
After having  intimate relations with a 14-year-old boy outside Wilko, the teaching assistant’s grandmother says “she must pay for it.”

THE GRAN of a teaching assistant sentenced to prison today for having...
Adsence Ad 300X600