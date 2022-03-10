Sussex supporters criticise Prince William following his ‘ignorant remark,’

Meghan Markle supporters have slammed Prince William for his remarks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Duke of Cambridge paid a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London yesterday, but it was William’s comments that drew criticism.

The prince stated, ” “Everyone is shocked by what they are witnessing. The news every day is almost incomprehensible. This is very foreign to our generation to see in Europe. We’re all rooting for you.”

One Twitter follower wrote: “Prince William’s mother visited Bosnia shortly before her death in 1997. Are you saying he was unaware of the war and genocide that was taking place at the time?”

Omid Scobie, the royal author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family and a staunch Sussex supporter, initially stated that he was “unsurprised” by the reaction to Prince William’s “ignorant remark.”

Scobie later tweeted: “Following a Press Association report that claimed Prince William said Britons are “more accustomed to seeing conflict in Africa and Asia,” a clip of the conversation in question, which did not include these words, has been shared. PA and the reporter who filed the copy have not yet responded.”