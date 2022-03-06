Sweat-proof your makeup this summer!

Karachi: Summer is full of amazing things- but vanishing foundation, smeared mascaras and super-sticky lipsticks are not at all amongst them. So to prevent that from happening and making your makeup flawless we are here to spill the best summer makeup tips to make your face looking fresh and flawless throughout the day even when you are sweating under the scorching sun!

Always start with the right moisturiser

Skin care is just as important as makeup itself. Moisturiser is as important in the summers as it is in winters cause heat, low humidity, and high altitudes can cause the skin to lose moisture and be dehydrated. Even when you can’t physically see the effects, it can break your foundation and signal your pores to create more sebum and hence more sweat. But when I talk about moisturising, I do not mean the typical moisturiser that you would use in the winter, instead try using a water based moisturiser cream or even better a hyaluronic serum to lock in that moisture and to create a barrier between your skin and the makeup.

Never forget sun protection

Besides hydrating your skin, you also want to make sure it’s properly protected from the sun — and that means wearing broad spectrum SPF 30 or higher sunscreen every single day, even under your makeup. Applying makeup over sunburned skin is not fun – trust me I’ve been there!

You should be re-applying sunscreen every two hours, but that can be hard when you’re out and about and especially when you don’t want to use your hands, and we’ve got a tip: Wash and sanitise your cushion foundation compact and the sponge. Once dry, soak the cushion with your favourite sunscreen and re-apply like you would apply a cushion foundation and voila!

But this is only when you are not wearing any face products. If you are and want to reapply sunscreen just use a sunscreen powder as you would a face powder or a spray sunscreen and dab it with your blender.

Invest in a powerhouse makeup primer

You won’t regret the few seconds it takes to apply a makeup primer, which goes on after moisturizer and SPF. Makeup artists swear by face and eye primers saying that it helps in making your makeup look on point for longer without feeling like a heavy additional layer. If you have oily skin with open pores look for a good pore-filling silicon free primer and if your skin is on the dryer side you have the leverage to use facial oils or luminous primers that actually look great in summers.

Less is more

If you want to prevent your makeup from creasing and caking, say it with us: less is more. Maybe just a tinted moisturizer or a sheer coverage foundation with concealer can be the best bet for you. Makeup that we usually use is liquid and likes to move around when it’s hot, so the best way to avoid that is to wear a lesser amount of of it.

Go for sheer shades

Rich, deep colours have their place, but they can look heavy in summer. To lighten up your look, switch to sheer versions of your go-to lip and eye colors. Use a lip liner pre-application if you need extra definition, but go for a nude shade to keep the lips looking natural, or try “invisible” lip liner, which deposits a clear, waxy film to stop colour from bleeding.

Finally spritz a matte setting spray and relax, your makeup isn’t going to go anywhere!