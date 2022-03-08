Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 07:07 pm
Taapsee Pannu drops a new poster of Shabaash Mithu on Women’s Day

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu shared a new poster of her upcoming film

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022, actress Taapsee Pannu revealed a new poster for her next film Shabaash Mithu. Taapsee was shown in the new billboard sporting a blue jersey with Mithali printed on it. In one hand, she held a bat, and in the other, a helmet.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee captioned the poster, “She continues to inspire millions like me. To break a few stereotypes to lay down a new path ahead for many to follow. This Women’s day I am cheering for the front runners in the fight to #breakthebias #shabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #shabaashyou.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee’s first look from the film was previously shared by the film’s producers. Taapsee is featured on the billboard wearing a blue jersey and holding a bat, ready to take a shot.

