Taapsee Pannu drops a new poster of Shabaash Mithu on Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022, actress Taapsee Pannu revealed a new poster for her next film Shabaash Mithu. Taapsee was shown in the new billboard sporting a blue jersey with Mithali printed on it. In one hand, she held a bat, and in the other, a helmet.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee captioned the poster, “She continues to inspire millions like me. To break a few stereotypes to lay down a new path ahead for many to follow. This Women’s day I am cheering for the front runners in the fight to #breakthebias #shabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #shabaashyou.”

