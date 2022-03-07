Taapsee Pannu shares her Netflix’s Women’s Day special release

Taapsee Pann, a Bollywood actor, finds herself “lucky” to be a part of Netflix’s Women’s Day special.

On Monday, the Haseen Dillruba actor shared a few photos from Netflix’s special release Uski Kahaani Hai Zaroori on Instagram.

Madhuri Dixit, Shabana Azmi, Neena Gupta, Shefali Shah, Masaba Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Prajakta Koli, and Ashwani Iyer Tiwari are among the actors, social media influencers, and female filmmakers featured in this special show, which celebrates womanhood.

Taking to the caption, the Thappad actor wrote, “Stories that resonate the truth always deserve to be told out loud. I am proud to be a part of driving this change and today we celebrate all the women who made it possible! #HerKahaaniHaiZaruri @netflix_in @mrunalthakur @neena_gupta @amrutasubhash.”

Taapsee is dressed in a black saree in the first photo, staring into the camera and posing for the camera. In the second image, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, and actress Amrita Shubhash can be seen.