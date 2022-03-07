Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 07:07 pm
Taapsee Pannu shares her Netflix’s Women’s Day special release

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 07:07 pm
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pann, a Bollywood actor, finds herself “lucky” to be a part of Netflix’s Women’s Day special.

On Monday, the Haseen Dillruba actor shared a few photos from Netflix’s special release Uski Kahaani Hai Zaroori on Instagram.

Madhuri Dixit, Shabana Azmi, Neena Gupta, Shefali Shah, Masaba Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Prajakta Koli, and Ashwani Iyer Tiwari are among the actors, social media influencers, and female filmmakers featured in this special show, which celebrates womanhood.

Taking to the caption, the Thappad actor wrote, “Stories that resonate the truth always deserve to be told out loud. I am proud to be a part of driving this change and today we celebrate all the women who made it possible! #HerKahaaniHaiZaruri @netflix_in @mrunalthakur @neena_gupta @amrutasubhash.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Taapsee is dressed in a black saree in the first photo, staring into the camera and posing for the camera. In the second image, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, and actress Amrita Shubhash can be seen.

