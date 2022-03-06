Taimur Ali Khan shows his ‘Nawab Side’ in an adorable photo

Taimur Ali Khan is one of Bollywood’s most well-known star kids. Although he is too young to work in the industry, the tiny munchkin has a larger fan base than his parents. His images go viral on social media every time he goes out.

Saif Ali Khan’s sister shared another photo on her social media account, which has gotten a lot of attention. Taimur is wearing white pajamas and relaxing in an armchair in the photo.

The post is captioned as ‘My boys….Chote Nawab…..Mahsha’Alla. Lounging like a royal …na.”

See here:

The photo proves that he does, in fact, have royal origins. On multiple occasions, we’ve seen Taimur’s father wearing a kurta. It appears that the baby boy will follow in his father’s footsteps in terms of fashion, and it will be royal.