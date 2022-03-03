Take a look at Prince William’s endearing remark about Kate Middleton

The public rarely learns about Prince William’s life with his wife, Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Cambridge made some loving remarks about his wife during the royal couple’s most recent engagement in Wales, at a farm, this week.

The prince acknowledged the chill in the air and shared how cold Kate’s hands tend to get, but sweetly added that her heart is “warm” as the couple braved the cold.

“[Kate] has the coldest hands I’ve ever seen. ‘Cold hands, warm heart,’ they say.”

During their visit, a worker showed the couple a new robot that is used to move feed on the site, and the Duchess of Cambridge mentioned how Prince George enjoyed moving the feed.

“That was George’s job at half term – moving feed,” she said.

Furthermore Prince William then shared that their kids are involved with activities relating to farm work.

“We are trying some Agroforestry as well,” he said.