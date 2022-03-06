Talk of the town

Mr. & Mrs. Shameem’s trailer lauded by fans

Mrs. & Mr. Shameem, the ZEE5 original series previously titled Mann Jogi, is all set to release March 11 globally. And with the trailer out, the anticipation has only sky-rocketed, fans and TV buffs were delighted to see Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz as an unconventional lead couple and the trailer did not disappoint!

Directed by Kashif Nisar who has given us iconic dramas including Darr Si Jati Hai Sila, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and Raqeeb Se, the 20-episode series penned by Saji Gul who is a contemporary playwright with a focus on social issues has taken it upon himself to redefine love and masculinity with all its intricacies.

Featuring Umaima (Saba Qamar) and Shameem (Nauman Ijaz) in pivotal roles, things take a turn when Umaima gets into a rather abusive relationship and ends up getting pregnant. Disowned by her family for bringing shame, Shameem steps in and marries Umaima. Shameem plays the unconventional hero who is rather feminine instead of how the society expects a ‘man’ to be. He is mocked and ridiculed for being “sissy” by those around him but when it comes to really being the ‘man’ according to the society’s standards, it’s Shameem who proves to be the manliest of them all. And we are excited to see how the series mirrors the hypocrisies of the society and redefines masculinity.

It’s a wrap for Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed have finally reunited after a decade to work in a project after Zindagi Gulzar Hai which sought love in Pakistan and across the border too. The two have been busy shooting for a Zee5 series which has finally wrapped up shooting and has entered the editing phase. The series is directed by Asim Abbasi, who has feature film Cake and web series Churails credited to his name.

The yet-to-be-titled series is frequently referred to as ‘LimboLand’ and ‘Beyond the Mountains’ by Abbasi himself, and some rumours even speculate that it is titled Barzakh (limbo) which also happens to be an EP song that Fawad Khan was the lead singer for. But nothing has been made official yet.

Khan who rarely posts to his social media, shared that he has been overjoyed to be a part of this new series by Abbasi and Zee5 and to be collaborating with Sanam Saeed again. He also shared that the show will be a genre-bending saga of familial traumas and reconciliations, a tale of love and loss set in a world of magic and mystique.

Ayesha Omar, Shamoon Abbasi starrer Dhai Chaal gets a trailer

The trailer of Dhai Chaal, a Pakistani film based on the Indian RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav, is out and promises and intense plot. With actor and director Shamoon Abbasi on board, the film features Ayesha Omar and Humayoun Ashraf in prominent roles. The film sheds light on the struggles faced by the people of Balochistan to maintain peace and harmony in the region. The visuals alone seem impactful and the narrative builds enough tension to look forward to the film.

Shamoon Abbasi will not only be directing the film but also acting in it as the RAW agent who was sent to Balochistan to sabotage the CPEC project while Ayesha Omar plays a journalist covering the story and Humayun Ashraf appears to be an investigative officer. It also stars Adnan Shah Tipu, Taqi Ahmed, Saleem Miraj, Areej Chaudhry, Faraz Marri, Jamal Gilani, Pakiza Khan, Anya Hassan amongst others.

The narrative heavily emphasises on India’s efforts to destabilize Pakistan. Written by Farheen Chaudhry, directed by Taimoor Sherazi and produced by Dr. Irfan Ashraf, the film also pays a humble tribute to late actor Rasheed Naz who is in the cast and is slated to be released on 17 June, 2022.