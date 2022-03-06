Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Bold Desk

06th Mar, 2022. 09:04 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Talk of the town

Bold Desk

06th Mar, 2022. 09:04 am
Talk of the town
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Mr. & Mrs. Shameem’s trailer lauded by fans

Mrs. & Mr. Shameem, the ZEE5 original series previously titled Mann Jogi, is all set to release March 11 globally. And with the trailer out, the anticipation has only sky-rocketed, fans and TV buffs were delighted to see Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz as an unconventional lead couple and the trailer did not disappoint!

Directed by Kashif Nisar who has given us iconic dramas including Darr Si Jati Hai Sila, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and Raqeeb Se, the 20-episode series penned by Saji Gul who is a contemporary playwright with a focus on social issues has taken it upon himself to redefine love and masculinity with all its intricacies.

Featuring Umaima (Saba Qamar) and Shameem (Nauman Ijaz) in pivotal roles, things take a turn when Umaima gets into a rather abusive relationship and ends up getting pregnant. Disowned by her family for bringing shame, Shameem steps in and marries Umaima. Shameem plays the unconventional hero who is rather feminine instead of how the society expects a ‘man’ to be. He is mocked and ridiculed for being “sissy” by those around him but when it comes to really being the ‘man’ according to the society’s standards, it’s Shameem who proves to be the manliest of them all. And we are excited to see how the series mirrors the hypocrisies of the society and redefines masculinity.

 

It’s a wrap for Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed have finally reunited after a decade to work in a project after Zindagi Gulzar Hai which sought love in Pakistan and across the border too. The two have been busy shooting for a Zee5 series which has finally wrapped up shooting and has entered the editing phase. The series is directed by Asim Abbasi, who has feature film Cake and web series Churails credited to his name.

The yet-to-be-titled series is frequently referred to as ‘LimboLand’ and ‘Beyond the Mountains’ by Abbasi himself, and some rumours even speculate that it is titled Barzakh (limbo) which also happens to be an EP song that Fawad Khan was the lead singer for. But nothing has been made official yet.

Khan who rarely posts to his social media, shared that he has been overjoyed to be a part of this new series by Abbasi and Zee5 and to be collaborating with Sanam Saeed again. He also shared that the show will be a genre-bending saga of familial traumas and reconciliations, a tale of love and loss set in a world of magic and mystique.

 

Ayesha Omar, Shamoon Abbasi starrer Dhai Chaal gets a trailer

The trailer of Dhai Chaal, a Pakistani film based on the Indian RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav, is out and promises and intense plot. With actor and director Shamoon Abbasi on board, the film features Ayesha Omar and Humayoun Ashraf in prominent roles. The film sheds light on the struggles faced by the people of Balochistan to maintain peace and harmony in the region. The visuals alone seem impactful and the narrative builds enough tension to look forward to the film.

Shamoon Abbasi will not only be directing the film but also acting in it as the RAW agent who was sent to Balochistan to sabotage the CPEC project while Ayesha Omar plays a journalist covering the story and Humayun Ashraf appears to be an investigative officer. It also stars Adnan Shah Tipu, Taqi Ahmed, Saleem Miraj, Areej Chaudhry, Faraz Marri, Jamal Gilani, Pakiza Khan, Anya Hassan amongst others.

The narrative heavily emphasises on India’s efforts to destabilize Pakistan. Written by Farheen Chaudhry, directed by Taimoor Sherazi and produced by Dr. Irfan Ashraf, the film also pays a humble tribute to late actor Rasheed Naz who is in the cast and is slated to be released on 17 June, 2022.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Siren Song - Understanding Pakistan Through Its Women Singers

On the eve of Women’s Day, reading about the women singers seemed...
2 hours ago
Shaikh Ayaz - The great poet and voice of Sindh

Karachi: This is the street of Jinaat Chowk Old Sukkur where there...
2 hours ago
Sweat-proof your makeup this summer!

Karachi: Summer is full of amazing things- but vanishing foundation, smeared mascaras...
2 hours ago
Everything you need to know about UTIs

KARACHI: If you’ve ever had a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), you know...
2 hours ago
Best Dressed at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Lady Gaga in Armani Privé Echoing the style of classic Hollywood veterans,...
2 hours ago
The peculiar case of primitivism in the west and the rest

The world began with the white man at its helm, daring to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
JI to hold protests outside 50 police stations against Karachi robbery incidents

KARACHI: The Jamaat e Islami (JI) has announced to hold protests before...
lng
40 mins ago
Pakistan may claim damages from suppliers

KARACHI: Fed-up with the continual liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers’ default under...
41 mins ago
100 mn Pakistanis become fully vaccinated, says Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation...
power prices
42 mins ago
Revving up the growth engine

ISLAMABAD: The much-hyped efforts of the opposition parties to topple the government...
Adsence Ad 300X600