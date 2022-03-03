Taylor Swift congratulates Avril Lavigne on the release of her new album

Taylor Swift is celebrating the release of Avril Lavigne’s new album by showering her with love.

On Wednesday, the My Happy Ending singer shared a video of herself receiving flowers from Swift to commemorate the release of Lavigne’s seventh studio album, Love Sux.

The lovely bouquet included pink, peach, and white flowers, as well as a sweet note from the singer of Lover.

“Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!!” Swift penned. “It’s AMAZING, like you.”

She signed the sentiment, “Your forever fan, Taylor.”

What is your favorite song off #LoveSux!? — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) March 1, 2022

Travis Barker’s DTA Records produced Lavigne’s 12-track album, which was released on February 25. Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear make appearances on the record, and Lavigne’s boyfriend Mod Sun writes.

Lavigne announced the release of her album on Twitter shortly before its release, along with a GIF of herself banging on a door from a previous music video.