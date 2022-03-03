TECNO Introduces the RGBW Camera Sensor with Brighter Glass for the CAMON 19 Series

The Mobile World Congress (MWC 2022) is taking place in Barcelona, Spain, and it is one of the most important events in the world of mobile technology. This event also includes the smartphone brand TECNO Mobile.

Samsung RGBW colour filter sensor technology will now be available on the brand’s upcoming CAMON series phones, according to the company.

This new technology, developed in collaboration with Samsung, adds a white sub-pixel to phones’ existing universal RGB configurations and is sold as part of the ISOCELL RGBW colour filter sensor solutions.

RGBW (red, green, blue, white) technology is being heralded as the next major change to existing mobile camera frameworks, allowing the next generation of phones to compete with professional cameras, especially in light sensitivity areas and low-light environments.

The new RGBW filter will be attached to a 64MP sensor to increase the CMOS sensor’s light input, effectively brightening picture quality and creating ultra-clear details while maintaining contrast in dark and backlit backgrounds.

When combined with TECNO’s complementary Glass + Plastic (G+P) technology, light intake can be increased by 30%, effectively doubling the overall picture quality for users.

In comparison to the traditional RGGB sensor, the RGBW light capture sensor adopts a new pixel arrangement and introduces (W) white pixels that are more sensitive to light while not affecting the original three primary colours, with 1.7 times better sensitivity than a green colour filter, which can not only ensure that the colour is not distorted but also improve the camera’s brightness.

“TECNO CAMON series has been always focused on bringing our users the outstanding camera experience. The use of RGBW will increase camera capabilities and increase flexibility on TECNO CAMON 19 series to respond to consumer demands, to highlight natural human features and colors to showcase aesthetics and diversity across different markets,” said Leo Lee, Senior Product Manager of TECNO.

TECNO’s popular CAMON series has always been a pioneer in the area of mobile imaging. New technology releases such as RGBW and G+P on the new CAMON release will drive the next evolution of mobile imaging.