Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 06:27 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

TECNO Introduces the RGBW Camera Sensor with Brighter Glass for the CAMON 19 Series

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 06:27 pm
TECNO

TECNO Introduces the RGBW Camera Sensor with Brighter Glass for the CAMON 19 Series

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The Mobile World Congress (MWC 2022) is taking place in Barcelona, Spain, and it is one of the most important events in the world of mobile technology. This event also includes the smartphone brand TECNO Mobile.

Samsung RGBW colour filter sensor technology will now be available on the brand’s upcoming CAMON series phones, according to the company.

This new technology, developed in collaboration with Samsung, adds a white sub-pixel to phones’ existing universal RGB configurations and is sold as part of the ISOCELL RGBW colour filter sensor solutions.

RGBW (red, green, blue, white) technology is being heralded as the next major change to existing mobile camera frameworks, allowing the next generation of phones to compete with professional cameras, especially in light sensitivity areas and low-light environments.

The new RGBW filter will be attached to a 64MP sensor to increase the CMOS sensor’s light input, effectively brightening picture quality and creating ultra-clear details while maintaining contrast in dark and backlit backgrounds.

When combined with TECNO’s complementary Glass + Plastic (G+P) technology, light intake can be increased by 30%, effectively doubling the overall picture quality for users.

In comparison to the traditional RGGB sensor, the RGBW light capture sensor adopts a new pixel arrangement and introduces (W) white pixels that are more sensitive to light while not affecting the original three primary colours, with 1.7 times better sensitivity than a green colour filter, which can not only ensure that the colour is not distorted but also improve the camera’s brightness.

“TECNO CAMON series has been always focused on bringing our users the outstanding camera experience. The use of RGBW will increase camera capabilities and increase flexibility on TECNO CAMON 19 series to respond to consumer demands, to highlight natural human features and colors to showcase aesthetics and diversity across different markets,” said Leo Lee, Senior Product Manager of TECNO.

TECNO’s popular CAMON series has always been a pioneer in the area of mobile imaging. New technology releases such as RGBW and G+P on the new CAMON release will drive the next evolution of mobile imaging.

Read More

45 mins ago
Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, is scolded for his ‘odd’ behavior around Kylie

Fans have criticized Kris Jenner’s boyfriend COREY Gamble for following Kylie Jenner...
57 mins ago
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' second child, is on the way: reports

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are looking forward to welcome their second...
1 hour ago
How Prince William aided Kate Middleton with her wedding hairstyle

Kate Middleton made headlines when she broke a historical 350-year-old tradition on...
1 hour ago
Kanye West wanted to 'hasten' his divorce from Kim Kardashian: reports

Kanye West has struggled to distance himself from his estranged wife Kim...
1 hour ago
All you need to know about Kylie Jenner’s workout routine

We all know about Kylie Jenner’s makeup collection which proved to be...
1 hour ago
Taylor Swift congratulates Avril Lavigne on the release of her new album

Taylor Swift is celebrating the release of Avril Lavigne's new album by...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Horoscope Today March 03, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today March 03: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
Honda Pakistan
6 mins ago
Honda Pakistan has announced the launch of a home delivery service

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has announced a 'customised car delivery...
mobile phones instalments
9 mins ago
Govt preparing work plan for ‘mobile phones on instalments’ project

Federal Telecommunication and Information Technology (IT) Minister Syed Amin-ul-Haque said mobile phones...
Prince Harry
14 mins ago
Prince Harry has been accused of using smoke screens’ to shield himself from royal realities

Prince Harry has been chastised for attempting to use his request for...
Adsence Ad 300X600