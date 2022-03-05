Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 02:36 am
The £11 million mansion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be destroyed by a deadly mudslide.

Prince Harry

A killer mudslide could engulf the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s £11 million Californian mansion.

A new flood danger map shows that Prince Harry and Meghan’s home is vulnerable to the type of storm that killed 23 people and destroyed 130 homes in their millionaires’ ­village in 2018.

Coupled with the ever-present threat of wildfires as the state’s drought continues, it’s thought to be behind reports that Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, might sell up. They purchased their nine-bedroom home in Montecito, Santa Barbara, two years after the disaster caused by days of torrential rain.

The risk of mudslides is increasing as wildfires have destroyed much of the vegetation that protects the hilly land around the village – and it’s been raining.

A Montecito Fire Protection District Storm Impact Consideration Map shows the home next to the couple’s seven-acre estate – which lies between two creeks – in a predicted mudslide path.

However, even the slightest deviation could result in their home being hit as well. “It’s not if it happens again – it’s when,” said John Frye of the Santa Barbara Flood Control District.

Wildfires devastated Santa Barbara County in late 2017, destroying 1,063 structures and causing $2.2billion of damage.

