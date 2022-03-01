‘The Batman’s release halted in Russia over invasion of Ukraine

The release of The Batman in Russia has been halted by Warner Bros., just days before it was scheduled to open in theatres, as Hollywood moved to halt distribution plans in the country following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to The Associated Press.

Warner Bros., Walt Disney Co., and Sony Pictures announced Monday that their films would be “paused” in Russia. Each studio has major upcoming releases that are set to be released internationally in the coming weeks.

One of the year’s most anticipated films, The Batman, will be released on Friday in North America and many overseas territories, including Russia.

“In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia has decided to pause the release of its feature film The Batman in Russia,” a studio spokesperson said in a statement.

“We will continue to keep an eye on the situation as it develops.” We hope that this tragedy can be resolved quickly and peacefully.”

The move by Warner Bros. closely followed a similar decision made by the Walt Disney Company on Monday. Turning Red, a Pixar film, was scheduled to be released in Russia on March 10th.

In the United States, that film will be available exclusively on Disney+. Prior to Disney’s announcement, Warner Bros. was expected to proceed with The Batman’s Russian release.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. “We are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar.”

“Future business decisions will be based on the evolving situation.” In the meantime, given the magnitude of the emerging refugee crisis, we are collaborating with our NGO partners to provide refugees with urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance.”

Late Monday, Hollywood scrambled plans in Russia as global pressure mounted to sever business ties with the country over the Ukraine conflict.

As a result of Western economic sanctions, Russia’s ruble fell sharply on Monday, as a number of countries attempted to block Russian banks. The Ukrainian Film Academy called for an international boycott of the festival on Saturday.

According to the Motion Picture Association, it “stands with the international community in upholding the rule of law and condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

“On behalf of our member companies, which lead the film, television, and streaming industries, we express our strongest support for Ukraine’s vibrant creative community, which, like all people, deserves to live and work peacefully,” the MPA said in a statement.

Russia is not a major market for Hollywood, but it consistently ranks among the top dozen countries in the world in terms of box office.

Sony’s recent smash hit Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has grossed $1.85 billion in worldwide ticket sales, has earned $46.7 million in Russia.

Uncharted, a Tom Holland adventure, is Sony’s most recent chart-topping release, and it has amassed approximately $20 million.