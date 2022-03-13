Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 10:33 pm
The Boys season 3 features a new look at Supernatural star’s character

The first NSFW teaser trailer for The Boys season 3 is here, and it’s absolutely caked in gore.

Two years after the last instalment of the twisted superhero drama, we’re back with The Seven and Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) vigilante band of boys Hughie (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso).

One of the most notable scenes in the footage is a new look at newcomer Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), who appears to be on the receiving end of a beating, while in another, Butcher’s eyes mysteriously begin to light up like one of the Vought International creations.

Ackles teased the third season at SWSW this weekend, saying (via The Hollywood Reporter): “Reading that script was quite eye-opening.” They managed to tackle Herogasm [a super-orgy comic book storyline].

“I won’t say how they did it, but holy shit.”

Eric Kripke, the showrunner of The Boys, couldn’t comment on Butcher’s apparent abilities, but he did reveal that Black Noir will finally remove his mask in a new episode.

He also hinted that there will be a scene in season 3’s first ten minutes that he believes is “the craziest thing anybody has ever done.”

Meanwhile, Urban promised action: “Nothing like it has ever been seen in cinema history. This season, we went bigger. It’s a thrilling rollercoaster ride.”

That’s a big claim for a guy who appeared in two Lord of the Rings films.

According to Ackles, in a parallel universe, Soldier Boy would have been played by a “much bigger” name than the Supernatural star.

Recalling Sony’s stance on the casting, he told the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast that, while Kripke wanted him, the studio needed to be convinced of his credentials – so he taped a scene involving Soldier Boy and Billy Butcher.

“I worked hard for it. It wasn’t as simple as, ‘Hey, we want to bring you on for season 3’ “He remembered. “I had to work for this one.”

 

