Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 07:06 pm
The dirt Prince Harry threw on Camilla’might help her.’

Prince Harry

Prince Harry has been warned that his attempts to smear his stepmother Camilla’s reputation may benefit her rather than harm it.

For the uninitiated, the Duke of Sussex will release his highly anticipated memoir later this year, promising a “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life written “not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become.”

The royal family is expected to brace themselves for more shocking revelations in the run-up to the Christmas release.

The Duke of Sussex, in particular, is expected to drag Camilla into his storey in a way that could harm her reputation.

However, royal expert and journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express.co.uk that Camilla may not have to worry about what Prince Harry says.

“I don’t know if it will hurt her reputation, depending on what he says, if there are things in there that people don’t like about how she’s behaved or interacted with the family,” he said.

“However, I believe it may have the opposite effect in that Harry and Meghan are becoming increasingly unpopular in the UK as a result of their activities and statements.”

“I believe Harry’s revealing negative thoughts and opinions about Camilla may actually help the British public accept and like her, as their public approval is decreasing and hers is increasing.”

“So, for them to discredit her in some way may have a negative effect on their intentions and a positive effect on her among the British public.”

