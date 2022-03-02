Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 09:16 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

The Duchess of Cambridge’s solo tour to Copenhagen was a “test case” for the Duchess

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 09:16 pm
Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge’s solo tour to Copenhagen was a “test case” for the Duchess

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Dan Wootton, a royal expert, has shared his thoughts on Kate Middleton’s first solo tour in five years to Copenhagen.

According to the expert, the Royal Family has provided fans with an enthralling glimpse into their future strategy for securing the monarchy.

The trip, the expert wrote for the Daily Mail, was a test case for how Kate’s star power will be harnessed over the next decade. He also revealed that William has encouraged his wife to make more solo appearances in the style of Diana.

According to him, the royal courtiers see Kate’s solo visit as a rare triumph in what is quickly shaping up to be the British monarchy’s second annus horribilis.

“In fact, those on tour with Kate believe she performed even stronger on tour, including an impromptu moment where she joyfully went down a children’s slide,” he wrote.

“With her three children growing up and a glaring shortage of senior royals to deploy, Kate, who recently turned 40, has accepted she will start making semi-regular appearances at home and abroad without William by her side,” Dan said, revealing details of a new strategy that will see Kate become the most publicly prominent female in the Royal Family.

‘What will happen is that when the couple goes on visits abroad, it will be more like what Charles and Diana did, where they each branch out and do more engagements on their own,’ wrote the expert, citing his royal source. They’ll travel to the same country, but she’ll do things her way and he’ll do things his way.’

“Courtiers acknowledge this could put some strain on William, just as it did on his father Charles, when the cameras naturally gravitate towards his more glamorous wife,” he wrote in the Daily Mail. William, on the other hand, is far more confident than his father was in the 1980s.

‘That can have difficulties because then you see the Press will only be following her jobs,’ said the source. That is exactly what happened with Charles and Diana.’

‘She’s painfully shy,’ the expert revealed, quoting another royal source. ‘She’s so much better at speaking now.’ She’s very good and natural when it comes to interacting with children because she has three of her own.’

 

Read More

36 mins ago
Saboor Ali & Ali Ansari set couple goals in recent romantic photoshoot

Pakistani actors Saboor Ali and Ali Ansari are one of the country’s...
44 mins ago
Princess Charlotte's sweet habit, which she picked up from her mother Kate Middleton

It has been suggested that Prince Charlotte has picked up an endearing...
54 mins ago
The Queen's main concern when she saw Anne's bridesmaid gown for the first time

When attending a bridesmaid dress fitting for her daughter, Princess Anne, the...
1 hour ago
Katy Perry discusses why she prefers 'nearer to home' residencies to world tours

Katy Perry speaks candidly about why a Las Vegas residency seemed 'doable'...
1 hour ago
Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in new alluring photos

Selena Gomez is an American actress and singer. She was born on...
1 hour ago
Tristan Thompson trolled with 'Khloe Kardashian' chants during NBA game

On the basketball court, Tristan Thompson was subjected to trolling from ex-girlfriend...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Meghan Markle
6 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present a grant to a UK charity, of which the duchess is still a patron

The foundation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has given a grant...
12 mins ago
In a viral TikTok video, a bride foregoes flower girls in favour of ‘Fireball fairies.’

Flower girls have been a wedding tradition for centuries, but a Miami...
Shan Masood
16 mins ago
‘To be a part of this dressing room and join my team-mates. It is a bit surreal to be honest,’ says Shan Masood

Pak vs Aus: Shan Masood is pleased to be back in Pakistan's...
Hareem Shah
17 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s new swimming pool video went viral on TikTok

TikTok star Hareem Shah continues to enrage the internet with her peculiar pranks,...
Adsence Ad 300X600