The Duchess of Cambridge’s solo tour to Copenhagen was a “test case” for the Duchess

Dan Wootton, a royal expert, has shared his thoughts on Kate Middleton’s first solo tour in five years to Copenhagen.

According to the expert, the Royal Family has provided fans with an enthralling glimpse into their future strategy for securing the monarchy.

The trip, the expert wrote for the Daily Mail, was a test case for how Kate’s star power will be harnessed over the next decade. He also revealed that William has encouraged his wife to make more solo appearances in the style of Diana.

According to him, the royal courtiers see Kate’s solo visit as a rare triumph in what is quickly shaping up to be the British monarchy’s second annus horribilis.

“In fact, those on tour with Kate believe she performed even stronger on tour, including an impromptu moment where she joyfully went down a children’s slide,” he wrote.

“With her three children growing up and a glaring shortage of senior royals to deploy, Kate, who recently turned 40, has accepted she will start making semi-regular appearances at home and abroad without William by her side,” Dan said, revealing details of a new strategy that will see Kate become the most publicly prominent female in the Royal Family.

‘What will happen is that when the couple goes on visits abroad, it will be more like what Charles and Diana did, where they each branch out and do more engagements on their own,’ wrote the expert, citing his royal source. They’ll travel to the same country, but she’ll do things her way and he’ll do things his way.’

“Courtiers acknowledge this could put some strain on William, just as it did on his father Charles, when the cameras naturally gravitate towards his more glamorous wife,” he wrote in the Daily Mail. William, on the other hand, is far more confident than his father was in the 1980s.

‘That can have difficulties because then you see the Press will only be following her jobs,’ said the source. That is exactly what happened with Charles and Diana.’

‘She’s painfully shy,’ the expert revealed, quoting another royal source. ‘She’s so much better at speaking now.’ She’s very good and natural when it comes to interacting with children because she has three of her own.’