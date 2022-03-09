The ‘golden era’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is coming to an end: report

Experts warn that the golden era of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s million-dollar deals has ‘declined’ and is beginning to fade.

Neil Sean, a royal commentator, made this claim on his personal YouTube account.

“Let me give you a bit of advice, Harry and Meghan, it’s not as simple or as easy as you may think,” he said.

“You have to think of content, and then you have to produce it, write it, and hopefully get an audience on top of that.”

“So it’s not as simple as they may have imagined, but when you become a major celebrity like Harry and Meghan are now, the bigger issue is that you have a golden period.

“Everyone wants to sign you, and you get invited to things like the Oscars,” he added.

“You get offered all of these mega deals, as we saw with the books deal, even though he’s going to have to deliver some rather tawdry asides to ensure that people feel they’ve gotten their money’s worth.”

“For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, everything now hinges on the next level of content that they will deliver to the public.”