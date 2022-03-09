THE PRINCE OF WALES DID NOT USE PUBLIC MONEY TO FUND HIS SETTLEMENT WITH rape accuser Virginia Giuffre, despite the fact that he paid £7 million

The Duke of York’s civil sexual assault case in the United States has been officially dismissed after he paid a financial settlement to his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

On Tuesday, “Stipulation of Dismissal” court documents were filed, requesting that the legal action be terminated.

However, HM Treasury has now confirmed that neither Andrew’s multimillion-pound payment nor his legal fees were paid with taxpayer funds.

A Freedom of Information request inquired whether any funds from the Sovereign Grant to the Royal Family or other government-funded funds were used for either the out-of-court settlement with Ms Giuffre or Andrew’s legal fees.

According to the Treasury, “no public money has been used to pay the legal or settlement fees you refer to.”

Andrew has been pressed to explain how he paid for the large out-of-court settlement, which is said to be worth up to £12 million, and whether the Queen or even the Prince of Wales contributed to it.