The Queen defied breastfeeding customs, paving the way for Princess Diana and Kate Middleton

One of the first and most important decisions a new mother must make is whether to breastfeed or use formula.

Fortunately, Kate Middleton has some incredible parental figures to look up to for guidance, including the Queen, who is said to have had a significant influence on how Kate fed her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Traditionally, royal mothers did not breastfeed their babies, but that changed when the Queen had her own children, according to royal historian Amy Licence.

“Royal breastfeeding mothers are a relatively new phenomenon,” Licence explained.

“Historically, most royal mothers did not always believe that breast was best. In fact, in some cases, it was considered at best an inconvenience, at worst, downright harmful.”

As a result, the majority of royal babies were given to a wet nurse (a woman who breastfeeds another person’s child).

In terms of why royals avoided breastfeeding, Licence explained: “Royal women were frequently little more than symbolic figures, bearing child after child to ensure the continuation of a dynasty.

“This was especially important during periods of high infant and child mortality, when the birth of second, third, and fourth sons was critical.

“Because breastfeeding provides a degree of contraceptive protection, Queens were free to resume their duties and begin the process of conceiving the next heir.”

Princess Diana, the Queen’s daughter-in-law, and later the Duchess of Cambridge, decided to breastfeed as well.

“Princess Diana insisted on nursing William and Harry herself,” Licence revealed, adding that both Kate and Prince William frequently expressed a desire to be “hands-on” with their children.

The Queen also had a large say in Prince Louis’ official name.

On April 23, 2018, William and Kate’s youngest child was born, and the proud new parents named him Louis Arthur Charles.

Louis, like his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, does not have a surname and is known formally as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

However, his HRH title was in jeopardy due to a long-standing rule imposed by King George V, according to the Express.

In 1917, he issued guidelines on which royals could hold titles. It was decided at the time that only those near the top of the line of succession would be granted titles automatically.

King George V decreed that only the sovereign’s children, as well as any grandchildren born through the male line, would be entitled to the title of Prince or Princess.

However, great-grandchildren were excluded.

As a result, the Queen intervened and overturned the decision for Prince George and all of William and Kate’s children.

If the Monarch had not made the change, Louis would most likely have been Master Louis Cambridge or Master Louis Windsor.