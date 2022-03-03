Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 01:22 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

The Queen defied breastfeeding customs, paving the way for Princess Diana and Kate Middleton

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 01:22 am
Princess Diana

The Queen defied breastfeeding customs, paving the way for Princess Diana and Kate Middleton

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

One of the first and most important decisions a new mother must make is whether to breastfeed or use formula.

Fortunately, Kate Middleton has some incredible parental figures to look up to for guidance, including the Queen, who is said to have had a significant influence on how Kate fed her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Traditionally, royal mothers did not breastfeed their babies, but that changed when the Queen had her own children, according to royal historian Amy Licence.

“Royal breastfeeding mothers are a relatively new phenomenon,” Licence explained.

“Historically, most royal mothers did not always believe that breast was best. In fact, in some cases, it was considered at best an inconvenience, at worst, downright harmful.”

As a result, the majority of royal babies were given to a wet nurse (a woman who breastfeeds another person’s child).

In terms of why royals avoided breastfeeding, Licence explained: “Royal women were frequently little more than symbolic figures, bearing child after child to ensure the continuation of a dynasty.

“This was especially important during periods of high infant and child mortality, when the birth of second, third, and fourth sons was critical.

“Because breastfeeding provides a degree of contraceptive protection, Queens were free to resume their duties and begin the process of conceiving the next heir.”

Princess Diana, the Queen’s daughter-in-law, and later the Duchess of Cambridge, decided to breastfeed as well.

“Princess Diana insisted on nursing William and Harry herself,” Licence revealed, adding that both Kate and Prince William frequently expressed a desire to be “hands-on” with their children.

The Queen also had a large say in Prince Louis’ official name.

On April 23, 2018, William and Kate’s youngest child was born, and the proud new parents named him Louis Arthur Charles.

Louis, like his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, does not have a surname and is known formally as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

However, his HRH title was in jeopardy due to a long-standing rule imposed by King George V, according to the Express.

In 1917, he issued guidelines on which royals could hold titles. It was decided at the time that only those near the top of the line of succession would be granted titles automatically.

King George V decreed that only the sovereign’s children, as well as any grandchildren born through the male line, would be entitled to the title of Prince or Princess.

However, great-grandchildren were excluded.

As a result, the Queen intervened and overturned the decision for Prince George and all of William and Kate’s children.

If the Monarch had not made the change, Louis would most likely have been Master Louis Cambridge or Master Louis Windsor.

 

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Kate Middleton reveals the books she enjoys reading to her children, George, Charlotte, and Louis

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated World Book Day by revealing five books...
2 hours ago
Meghan Markle supporters believe she 'predicted' her future as a royal a decade ago

Meghan Markle's future as a princess was predicted a decade ago, according...
2 hours ago
Take a look at Prince William's endearing remark about Kate Middleton

The public rarely learns about Prince William's life with his wife, Kate...
2 hours ago
The Queen set a good example for Princess Diana and Kate Middleton as parents

Kate Middleton has some wonderful parental figures to look up to for...
2 hours ago
Aima Baig hits 4 million followers on Instagram

Aima Baig is known as a beautiful and talented singer in the...
2 hours ago
Entertainment News Highlights March 3: Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz's ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ trailer, Dum Mastam's new song ‘Larki Achari’ 

Watch ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ trailer — the mismatched couple features Saba...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Romanian Helicopter Crash
26 mins ago
Romanian Helicopter Crash: Military personnel were killed in plane crashes

Officials confirmed on Thursday that the pilot of a fighter jet and...
Alisher Usmanov
32 mins ago
Ukraine: The United Kingdom sanctioned oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Kingdom sanctioned two more Russian...
Jeff Younger
39 mins ago
Students at the University of North Texas booed anti-trans Texas House candidate Jeff Younger

During an appearance at the University of North Texas on Wednesday night,...
Ukraine
49 mins ago
Watch Video : Models Walk in Eerie Silence as Armani Holds Fashion Show Without Music in Support of Ukraine

Needless to say, music is an essential component of a fashion show....
Adsence Ad 300X600