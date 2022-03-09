Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 01:22 am
The Queen Elizabeth’s chances of meeting Lilibet are ‘next to zero.’

Queen Elizabeth
According to a royal author, the Queen’s chances of meeting her great-granddaughter Lilibet are “next to zero.”

Dylan Howard, author of Royals At War, told Channel 5’s ‘Harry & Meghan Vs The Monarchy’ documentary that Lilibet is unlikely to visit the UK and meet the Queen in the near future.

“The chances of the newborn reaching England in the foreseeable future are next to zero,” he said.

“One has to sympathise with the Queen.” That’s heartbreaking and disheartening.”

