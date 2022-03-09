The Queen Elizabeth’s chances of meeting Lilibet are ‘next to zero.’

According to a royal author, the Queen’s chances of meeting her great-granddaughter Lilibet are “next to zero.”

Dylan Howard, author of Royals At War, told Channel 5’s ‘Harry & Meghan Vs The Monarchy’ documentary that Lilibet is unlikely to visit the UK and meet the Queen in the near future.

“The chances of the newborn reaching England in the foreseeable future are next to zero,” he said.

“One has to sympathise with the Queen.” That’s heartbreaking and disheartening.”