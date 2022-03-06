The Queen has decided to stay in Windsor and will “never live at Buckingham Palace again.”

According to reports, the Queen has made Windsor Castle her permanent residence and will “never live at Buckingham Palace again.”

Her Majesty, who normally resides in London, has been working from Windsor Castle for the last two years, since the pandemic began.

And now, having recently contracted Covid-19 and suffering from increased mobility issues, the 95-year-old is said to have decided to make Windsor her official residence.

Buckingham Palace, the official royal residence since 1837, is currently undergoing a £369 million renovation that is scheduled to be completed in 2027.

When the renovations began, it was intended that the Queen would only be relocated temporarily from her private apartments.

However, it has since been decided that she will vacate the Palace permanently in order to reduce her travel, and it is also no longer deemed suitable for a long-term residence, according to The Times.

The Queen is also expected to work from home at Windsor Castle on a permanent basis.

The world’s oldest monarch will turn 96 this year, and she was reported to have said she “couldn’t move” as she leaned on her walking stick at a meeting at the Castle last month.

Following tests at a hospital for an unspecified illness in October, the Queen was advised to rest for several weeks on doctor’s orders.

She also tested positive for Covid-19 last month, despite experiencing “light symptoms” and continuing to perform “light duties.”

The Queen spent the majority of her time in lockdown at Windsor with Prince Philip until his death in April of last year.

Her Majesty is expected to return to Buckingham Palace and “be visible” for events such as the Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year.

And the Union Jack, which flies when the monarch is not present at the Palace, will now remain permanently, disappointing any tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of her while in London.

During the pandemic, the Queen did not change her residence seasonally as she usually does, spending the summer with her family at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire and wintering at her Norfolk estate, Sandringham, from December to mid-February.

Her next engagement outside Windsor Castle will be the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, this month.