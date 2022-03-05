The Queen is being bashed for not removing Prince Harry and Andrew as Counsellors in the United Kingdom: ‘It’s so bizarre.’

Buckingham Palace has recently come under fire for failing to identify Prince Andrew and Prince Harry as the UK’s Counsellors of State.

Russell Myers, royal editor of the Daily Mail, revealed this during a recent appearance on the podcast Pod Save the Queen.

“You’ve got the four Counsellors of State who are currently in place: Charles, William, Andrew, and Harry,” he said.

“Now, if two of those Counsellors of State are no longer working royals and the other two are abroad on behalf of the foreign office or the Crown — it just seems utterly bizarre that there hasn’t been some movement to try and replace Harry and Andrew.”

“The Palace is still refusing to back down; they’re just saying it’s not a conversation they’re having with the Government right now, which I find absolutely extraordinary.”

“Concerns about the Queen’s health have grown since she spent a night in hospital in October and was ordered to rest by doctors.”