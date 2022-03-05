Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 09:03 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

The Queen is being bashed for not removing Prince Harry and Andrew as Counsellors in the United Kingdom: ‘It’s so bizarre.’

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 09:03 pm
The Queen

The Queen is being bashed for not removing Prince Harry and Andrew as Counsellors in the United Kingdom: ‘It’s so bizarre.’

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Buckingham Palace has recently come under fire for failing to identify Prince Andrew and Prince Harry as the UK’s Counsellors of State.

Russell Myers, royal editor of the Daily Mail, revealed this during a recent appearance on the podcast Pod Save the Queen.

“You’ve got the four Counsellors of State who are currently in place: Charles, William, Andrew, and Harry,” he said.

“Now, if two of those Counsellors of State are no longer working royals and the other two are abroad on behalf of the foreign office or the Crown — it just seems utterly bizarre that there hasn’t been some movement to try and replace Harry and Andrew.”

“The Palace is still refusing to back down; they’re just saying it’s not a conversation they’re having with the Government right now, which I find absolutely extraordinary.”

“Concerns about the Queen’s health have grown since she spent a night in hospital in October and was ordered to rest by doctors.”

 

Read More

25 mins ago
PHOTOS: Pregnant Rihanna's new sizzling snaps astound fans

Fans erupted when Rihanna showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting...
2 hours ago
Gauahar Khan shares a heartfelt note for her late father, shares photos

Gauahar Khan is a model, dancer, and actor. On December 25th, 2020,...
2 hours ago
Pooja Hegde raises the temperature a violet bodycon dress

Pooja Hegde is now promoting her next flick Radhe Shyam and is...
2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor twins with son as he hugs him in this adorable photo

Shahid Kapoor has proven to be a loving and devoted parent on...
2 hours ago
Check out Shanaya Kapoor's gorgeous avatar in a LIT way!

Shanaya Kapoor has yet to make her Bollywood debut, but the star kid...
2 hours ago
Sunny Leone slams trolls saying she adopted daughter for publicity

Sunny Leone has responded to the haters who accuse her of not...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

vivo Y15
4 mins ago
Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Full Specifications

The vivo Y15 is an upcoming smartphone in Pakistan that is projected...
Vivo Drone Camera
6 mins ago
Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – Specs – Reviews

Vivo Drone Camera Phone : The flying camera can be slid out...
Hareem Shah
11 mins ago
Throwback: TikTok star Hareem Shah’s swimming pool video goes viral

TikTok's queen Hareem Shah continues to create an uproar on the internet....
12 mins ago
Suzuki Swift Vs. Changan Alsvin Vs. Proton Saga

Suzuki Swift has finally arrived in Pakistan, after a long wait. For...
Adsence Ad 300X600