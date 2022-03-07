Adsence Ads 300X250
08th Mar, 2022. 12:16 am
The Queen is ‘protecting’ the public from the ‘overly vocal’ Prince Charles

The Queen is ‘protecting’ the public from the ‘overly vocal’ Prince Charles

Prince Charles has been chastised for endangering the monarch’s future by being “too political.”

Carol McGiffin of the talk show Loose Women praised the Queen’s “generous donation” to Ukraine while remaining politically neutral on the Russian invasion.

“That’s what makes her so special,” she explained.

She noted that it was the Prince of Wales who could put the monarch on the verge of becoming a political figure.

“I believe that if the monarchy becomes too political, it will become divisive.”

She went on to say that the Queen appears to be “protecting us from Charles,” who has alienated people with his “very vocal” stance on environmental awareness.

“I don’t like him,” she said, adding that he’s “very vocal” about environmental issues.

“He’s overly political. Some of his causes are not universally supported.”

