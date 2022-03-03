The Queen set a good example for Princess Diana and Kate Middleton as parents

Kate Middleton has some wonderful parental figures to look up to for advice, including the Queen, who is said to have had a significant influence on how the Duchess of Cambridge fed her three children.

Kate’s decision to breastfeed her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, is said to have been heavily influenced by Queen Elizabeth II.

According to royal historian Amy Licence, traditionally, royal mothers did not breastfeed their babies, but that changed when the Queen had her own children.

The monarch chose to ignore this rule, reportedly breastfeeding Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward, ushering in a new era of royal motherhood.

Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge have proudly chosen to raise their children in the same manner as the monarch.

“Princess Diana insisted on nursing William and Harry herself,” Licence revealed, adding that both Kate and Prince William frequently expressed a desire to be “hands-on” with their children.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try to give their children the most normal upbringing possible.