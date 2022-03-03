Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 12:51 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

The Queen set a good example for Princess Diana and Kate Middleton as parents

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 12:51 am
Princess Diana
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kate Middleton has some wonderful parental figures to look up to for advice, including the Queen, who is said to have had a significant influence on how the Duchess of Cambridge fed her three children.

Kate’s decision to breastfeed her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, is said to have been heavily influenced by Queen Elizabeth II.

According to royal historian Amy Licence, traditionally, royal mothers did not breastfeed their babies, but that changed when the Queen had her own children.

The monarch chose to ignore this rule, reportedly breastfeeding Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward, ushering in a new era of royal motherhood.

Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge have proudly chosen to raise their children in the same manner as the monarch.

“Princess Diana insisted on nursing William and Harry herself,” Licence revealed, adding that both Kate and Prince William frequently expressed a desire to be “hands-on” with their children.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try to give their children the most normal upbringing possible.

 

Read More

25 mins ago
Aishwarya Rai first look for Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan-I’ unveiled

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making a comeback on the big...
51 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan plan to return to the UK as "part-time royals." when Charles becomes king

According to a royal author, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved...
1 hour ago
Saba Qamar's embarrassing scene in the new web series, beyond all bounds

In the trailer of the new web series "Mrs. and Mr. Shamim"...
1 hour ago
Imran Ashraf, Amar Khan strikes a pose at the launch of Dum Mastam’s first song ‘Larki Achari’

Dum Mastam: The upcoming film, starring Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan, has...
1 hour ago
Fatima Effendi looks breathtaking in new alluring photos

She started her career as a child artist and today has earned...
2 hours ago
Dum Mastam: Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan's new song ‘Larki Achari’ is out now!

Dum Mastam: The upcoming film, starring Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan has...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Aima Baig
8 mins ago
Aima Baig hits 4 million followers on Instagram

Aima Baig is known as a beautiful and talented singer in the...
Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz's ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ trailer, Dum Mastam's new song ‘Larki Achari’ 
8 mins ago
Entertainment News Highlights March 3: Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz’s ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ trailer, Dum Mastam’s new song ‘Larki Achari’ 

Watch ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ trailer — the mismatched couple features Saba...
Prince William
8 mins ago
Take a look at Prince William’s endearing remark about Kate Middleton

The public rarely learns about Prince William's life with his wife, Kate...
Pakistan, Uzbekistan
17 mins ago
Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to further deepen, expand strategic partnership

Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday agreed to further deepen and expand their...
Adsence Ad 300X600