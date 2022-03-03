The Queen struggles to get her head around’ Kate and William’s parenting style

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are known for taking an active role in the lives of their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

However, there is one thing Kate and William do that the Queen reportedly ‘cannot stand.’

According to the Express, the Queen’s great-grandchildren enjoy spending time in the kitchen with their mother and father at their Anmer Hall vacation home in Norfolk.

The Cambridges are said to use the kitchen as their “main base,” which Her Majesty was reportedly surprised to learn.

“The Queen can’t stand it because she is used to having a set room for that kind of thing,” a source explained.

This is alien to the Queen, who believes that a kitchen is only for staff.

“She never goes down to the kitchen when she’s at Balmoral, for example,” the source explained. “That’s where all the kitchen staff works in her mind.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s more relaxed parenting style reflects an intergenerational shift in the royal family.

Kate and William try to give their children the most normal upbringing possible, as evidenced by their frequent appearances dropping the young royals off at school and playing with them on weekends.

Unlike other members of the royal family, Kate and William have only a housekeeper and a nanny to maintain a more relaxed atmosphere.

On Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, Kate discussed her motherhood experience.

When asked if she suffers from “mum guilt,” Kate admitted: “Yes, absolutely, and anyone who claims otherwise as a mother is lying.

“Yes, all the time, even this morning on the way to the nursery visit here, George and Charlotte were like, ‘Mummy, how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?’

“It’s a constant challenge – you hear it from mums all the time, even mums who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pushed in the direction of having to juggle work life and family life.”

She copes by surrounding herself with people who are a positive influence in her children’s lives and to whom she knows she can turn when she is struggling, she says.