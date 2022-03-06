Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 09:49 pm
The Queen’s four-word remark about Harry and Meghan’s royal departure revealed: ‘they took the dogs.’

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth II was aware that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the royal family was permanent.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working members of the royal family, one thing made the Queen realise their decision was permanent.

After announcing their departure from royal life in 2020, Harry and Meghan were given a 12-month window to change their minds.

When a visitor inquired about the couple’s return, the longest-reigning monarch revealed that she had not expected them to return.

According to Mail Online, she replied, “They took the dogs.”

As they transitioned from working royals to celebrities, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent shockwaves. The couple stated in their statement that they needed to “step back” as senior royals in order to carve out a “new role within this institution.”

However, the Queen’s four-word remark (‘they took the dogs’) suggested that she was certain the Sussexes would not return because ‘they took the dogs.’

Since moving to the United States, the Sussex have reaped the benefits of not being bound by royal regulations and working to build an empire, signing lucrative deals with streaming giants and establishing their new charitable foundation, Archewell.

 

