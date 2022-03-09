The Queen’s Guard abandons its duties to fight in Ukraine, causing the Defence Ministry to scramble

A Coldstream Guardsman, 19, who had sworn to protect the Queen, has left his post to fight in Ukraine.

The teenager resigned from his position in Windsor to fight Russia’s forces.

He is thought to be one of many British soldiers who deserted their posts to fight in Eastern Europe.

Fears that the teen, who is representing Britain in the war against Russia, will escalate the situation have prompted the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to search for him.

According to The Sun, he had written to his parents before going missing.

“He’d had enough,” an insider said. After all the formalities, he was promised a tour to Afghanistan, as were many other lads. But that didn’t work.

“A lot of the lads are fed up. They were promised an operational tour and it got pushed under their noses for about three or four years. Then when the tour was supposed to come about, it got cancelled.

“He probably thinks he could do some good out there but it’s a very misguided decision.”