Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 07:43 pm
The Queen’s Jubilee plans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally been revealed

The plans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been working on behind the scenes have finally been revealed ahead of the wedding.

On the Royal Roundup, Richard Palmer of the Daily Express made this claim.

According to the expert, the Sussex family has a slim to none chance of attending the festivities.

Mr Palmer elaborated, saying, “No, I don’t believe so. It’s just a hunch. Also, I’m sure if she did turn up, people would say it was slightly overshadowing the situation because she hasn’t been in the UK for a long time.”

“This is the thing with Andrew. I think Andrew will probably go to the memorial service for his father and I think probably to St Paul’s Cathedral because the wider Royal Family will be there.”

“I’m sure that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited to that, whether they will come will partly depend on whether the security situation is resolved because Harry has been complaining about that. I’m just not sure we will see Meghan back here.”

