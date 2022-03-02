The Queen’s main concern when she saw Anne’s bridesmaid gown for the first time

“We went up to the royal apartment. Nanny put Princess Anne into the bridesmaid dress and then out of the blue the Queen appeared.

“I went backwards to make a bow and walked into this corgi bowl full of water which upset all over my shoes.

“The Queen pulled a cord by the side of the fireplace and a page appeared and wiped my shoes.”

When the Queen was looking at the dress later in the visit, she asked a hilariously relatable question.

David elaborates: “The Queen looked at the bridesmaid gown and asked, “Will it wash?” She was worried about how it would wash.”

Any mother would be concerned about a beautiful bridesmaid gown being covered in food, dirt, and who knows what else.

When it came to the Queen’s wedding, a wardrobe malfunction threatened to derail the event.

Princess Elizabeth, the Monarch at the time, and Prince Philip announced their engagement on July 9, 1947, and married four months later in November at Westminster Abbey.

But disaster struck just two hours before the ceremony.

Her tiara snapped in half while the hairdresser was affixing it to her veil, preventing her from wearing it at all.

When the royal couple went to see an exhibition about Kate’s wedding gown in 2011, she told the Duchess of Cambridge the storey.

“The catch, which I had no idea existed, it suddenly went,” she explained.

“And I didn’t know it was a necklace, you see. I thought I’d broken it.

“We stuck it all together again, but I was rather alarmed.”

And it was down to the Queen Mother’s words that she kept her cool.

She reportedly reminded the distraught bride that “there are still two hours and other tiaras.”

Fortunately, because this was not your typical wedding, Princess Elizabeth had a jeweller on standby in case something went wrong.