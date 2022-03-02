Adsence Ad 160X600
The Queen’s main concern when she saw Anne’s bridesmaid gown for the first time
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
When attending a bridesmaid dress fitting for her daughter, Princess Anne, the Queen asked a hilariously relatable question.
Princess Anne was a bridesmaid at her aunt Princess Margaret’s wedding in 1960 when she was eight years old, and designer David Sassoon was tasked with going to Buckingham Palace to do a fitting.
On Channel 5’s Secrets of the Royal Dressmakers, David discussed his experience working alongside the royals, and he shared the Queen’s very real concern.
He said: “It was very exciting for me because I had only recently come out of college from the Royal College of Art, and suddenly I was going to Buckingham Palace to fit a dress on the Royal Princess.
“Designers were tradesmen so we went to the trade entrance where we were met by a page.
Download BOL News App for latest news