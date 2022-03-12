The rift between Prince Harry and the royal family will not be repaired

According to a royal commentator, the Queen only answers her “anti-hacker encryption” phone to speak with two of her most frequent callers.

According to royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti, “the Queen uses the phone to keep in touch with the Royal Family, but there are only two people who have instant access to the monarch.”

Mr Sacerdoti revealed the Queen’s dialling habits in an interview with US presenter Christina Garibaldi, revealing that she answers to two people – neither of whom are her sons.

When someone calls the royal residence, it is a member of staff who answers the phone, not the Queen.

“Apparently, the Queen has two people she speaks to the most on her phones,” Sacerdoti said.

According to the expert, the 95-year-old monarch uses a phone with MI6 anti-hacker encryption and will only answer the phone to her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren.

Perhaps her other three children, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, will have better luck calling the Queen’s landline.