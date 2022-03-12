Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 02:19 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

The rift between Prince Harry and the royal family will not be repaired

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 02:19 am
Prince Harry

The rift between Prince Harry and the royal family will not be repaired

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

According to a royal commentator, the Queen only answers her “anti-hacker encryption” phone to speak with two of her most frequent callers.

According to royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti, “the Queen uses the phone to keep in touch with the Royal Family, but there are only two people who have instant access to the monarch.”

Mr Sacerdoti revealed the Queen’s dialling habits in an interview with US presenter Christina Garibaldi, revealing that she answers to two people – neither of whom are her sons.

When someone calls the royal residence, it is a member of staff who answers the phone, not the Queen.

“Apparently, the Queen has two people she speaks to the most on her phones,” Sacerdoti said.

According to the expert, the 95-year-old monarch uses a phone with MI6 anti-hacker encryption and will only answer the phone to her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren.

Perhaps her other three children, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, will have better luck calling the Queen’s landline.

Read More

34 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth only answers her 'anti-hacker encryption' phone when she needs to talk to two people

According to a royal commentator, the Queen only answers her "anti-hacker encryption"...
36 mins ago
Queen, 95, is so frail that she can't walk her beloved corgis any longer – and hasn't been able to do so for six months

Because of her frailty, THE QUEEN is unable to walk her beloved...
45 mins ago
Maralee Nichols Displays Post-Baby Body Progress Following the Birth of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son: Photos

From fitness model to mother! Since giving birth to her and Tristan...
55 mins ago
Kim Kardashian's Skims Introduces Crotchless Catsuits — and Fans Have a Lot to Say About It

It's an interesting outfit. Skims, Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand, has released a...
1 hour ago
Who is Alina Kabaeva Putin’s rumoured girlfriend, do they have children

As Russia continues to attack Ukraine, reports and rumours about Russian President...
2 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah's unseen bold dance videos for "Dilbar Song"

Alizeh Shah, a social media sensation and most trending personality, has been...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Hailey Bieber
4 mins ago
Hailey Bieber confirms she is fully recovered after a health scare, calling it one of the “scariest moments” of her life

Hailey Bieber was hospitalised after experiencing "stroke-like symptoms," but the model has...
Queen Elizabeth
22 mins ago
New images from Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ suggest Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Russia

The makers of Netflix's royal show, The Crown, have released a new...
Hailey Bieber
29 mins ago
Hailey Bieber was admitted to the hospital with a brain condition after experiencing’stroke-like symptoms.’

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) was hospitalised after experiencing "stroke-like symptoms," but the...
Queen Elizabeth
34 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth only answers her ‘anti-hacker encryption’ phone when she needs to talk to two people

According to a royal commentator, the Queen only answers her "anti-hacker encryption"...
Adsence Ad 300X600