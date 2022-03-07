The rights to Prince Andrew and the Jeffrey Epstein documentary have been acquired by Italy

Beyond Rights, a London-based company, has officially secured sale rights to Italian broadcasters, and the deal includes nearly 500 hours of TV content, including the infamous documentary The Prince and the Paedophile.

For those who are unaware, the documentary was created in response to the BriteSpark Films investigation into the relationship between Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein.

It is licenced by La7, the country’s third-largest generalist TV group in terms of ratings.

Sarah Bickley, Beyond Rights’ SVP of Sales in Italy, confirmed the news in a statement.

“We are delighted that our extensive factual catalogue can meet the needs of so many key broadcasters in such an important territory as Italy at the same time,” it says.