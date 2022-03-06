The royal family has come under fire for being ‘cruel’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Following the fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the royal family has been chastised for not being “flexible” with them.

According to royal expert Peter Hunt, the royal family could have done a lot more to accommodate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, given how Prince Andrew was kept around even after his explosive sex abuse case.

“Meghan was able to give a speech in South Africa about being a woman of colour who entered an institution that, in order to survive and prosper, needs to continue being the head of state in several other realms that are Commonwealth countries, and it failed to do enough to keep her within the Commonwealth,” he said.

“I mean, it’s an institution that adjusts and makes things up as it goes along.

“There’s a flag up, there’s a flag down. They can adjust their history when they need to.

“They’ve managed to find a mechanism whereby civilian Prince Edward can attend the Cenotaph wearing a military uniform.

“They could have found a mechanism whereby Harry could have carried on.

“The fact that they didn’t smacks of a level of cruelty.”