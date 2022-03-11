The Royal Family is ‘bandaging wounds’ from Prince Harry, according to Meghan Markle’s first tell-all book

According to reports, the Royal Family is still ‘busy bandaging’ their wounds from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first tell-all.

As part of the anniversary wrap-up for the tell-all, Royally Us podcast host Christina Ross addressed all of the previous allegations.

“We’re still feeling the repercussions of that today, a year later,” she was quoted as saying.

“They still haven’t fleshed out all the issues, accusations, and claims that were made,” she continued.

Still “It’s incredible how much this interview has really shaken things up,” the host admitted before wrapping up.