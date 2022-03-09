Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 10:09 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

The Royal Family will never eat four foods – Key guidelines for Buckingham Palace’s kitchen

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 10:09 pm
Royal Family

The Royal Family will never eat four foods – Key guidelines for Buckingham Palace’s kitchen

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Members of the Royal Family, without a doubt, have access to the best food money can buy. However, there have long been reports of ‘rules’ regarding royal dining, and it appears that some food items are completely off the royal menu.

When the royals are out and about, whether at home or on royal tours abroad, they must be in peak condition.

So it appears that the Royal Family avoids shellfish when dining because it can cause illness in some cases.

“When dining, the Royal Family has to be careful with shellfish due to shellfish poisoning, due to their work schedules,” said Grant Harrold, a former royal butler and etiquette expert.

Aside from shellfish, several reports over the years have suggested that the Royal Family avoids certain foods.

Because the Queen is said to dislike onions and garlic, these foods are also thought to be off-limits.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appeared on MasterChef Australia and was asked what the royals won’t eat, and she appeared to confirm this.

She responded: “I’m sorry to say it, but garlic. Garlic is forbidden.”

Prince Charles also removed foie gras from the royal menu several years ago due to animal welfare concerns.

Foie gras has long been a source of contention because the food is produced by force-feeding geese and ducks to cause their livers to swell.

 

In 2008, Andrew Farquharson, the deputy master of the household at Clarence House, told the Daily Mail, “The Prince of Wales has a policy that his chefs should not buy foie gras.”

Read More

15 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth II's stern warning to Barack Obama

According to a royal biographer, The Queen issued a stern warning to...
20 mins ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are victims of 'Royal Cruelty'

According to an expert, the Royal Family's treatment of Prince Harry and...
20 mins ago
Camilla's 'joke' nickname given by Prince Charles

According to a royal biographer, Prince Charles "jokingly referred to" Camilla, Duchess...
23 mins ago
The Duke of York's £7 million settlement with a irginia Giuffre used NO taxpayer funds, as the Royal Family abandons him

The Duke of York's civil sexual assault case in the United States...
25 mins ago
These qualities Sonya Hussyn wants in her life partner

Sonya Hussyn shared all the qualities she wants in her future husband....
35 mins ago
Ayesha Omar’s exquisite photos, take a look

Ayesha Omar is one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Bilawal Bhutto
4 mins ago
Bilawal Bhutto, Aseefa visit late Rehman Malik’s residence to condole with family

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with his sister...
Kate Middleton
10 mins ago
Kate Middleton responds in an unexpected way to fans who compliment her ‘beautiful looks.’

SHE'S ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS WOMEN ON THE PLANET, so wherever...
Sara Ali Khan
11 mins ago
Sara Ali Khan looks breathtaking in new alluring photos

Sara Ali, the ever-charming Indian actress, and model who is well known...
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's loved-up pictures goes viral
13 mins ago
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s loved-up pictures goes viral

Celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari never fail to give their...
Adsence Ad 300X600