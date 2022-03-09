The Royal Family will never eat four foods – Key guidelines for Buckingham Palace’s kitchen

Members of the Royal Family, without a doubt, have access to the best food money can buy. However, there have long been reports of ‘rules’ regarding royal dining, and it appears that some food items are completely off the royal menu.

When the royals are out and about, whether at home or on royal tours abroad, they must be in peak condition.

So it appears that the Royal Family avoids shellfish when dining because it can cause illness in some cases.

“When dining, the Royal Family has to be careful with shellfish due to shellfish poisoning, due to their work schedules,” said Grant Harrold, a former royal butler and etiquette expert.

Aside from shellfish, several reports over the years have suggested that the Royal Family avoids certain foods.

Because the Queen is said to dislike onions and garlic, these foods are also thought to be off-limits.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appeared on MasterChef Australia and was asked what the royals won’t eat, and she appeared to confirm this.

She responded: “I’m sorry to say it, but garlic. Garlic is forbidden.”

Prince Charles also removed foie gras from the royal menu several years ago due to animal welfare concerns.

Foie gras has long been a source of contention because the food is produced by force-feeding geese and ducks to cause their livers to swell.

In 2008, Andrew Farquharson, the deputy master of the household at Clarence House, told the Daily Mail, “The Prince of Wales has a policy that his chefs should not buy foie gras.”