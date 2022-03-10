The royal rift between Prince William and Prince Harry is ‘not easily forgotten’ by the heir: report

According to experts, Prince William and Prince Harry’s is so ‘immense’ that the heir to the throne can’t even hope to “forget about” everything that happened.

Duncan Larcombe, a royal commentator and expert, recently made this claim.

He admitted, according to Express UK, “Those who know William understand that the schism with his brother is not something he can simply forget.”

“As you might expect, it’s a constant strain. It’s the same for Harry; they’re both as stubborn as mules “Later, Mr. Larcombe added.

“Everything else appears to be going well for William at the moment; he appears to be riding the crest of a wave in most aspects of his life, but he is hampered by the absence of Prince Harry.