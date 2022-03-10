Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 11:37 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

The shocking cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s engagement to Prince Philip has been revealed

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 11:37 pm
Queen Elizabeth

The shocking cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s engagement to Prince Philip has been revealed

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The engagement ring given to Queen Elizabeth II by her late husband, Prince Philip, is not only expensive but also holds special meaning.

Express spoke with diamond experts Tobias Kormind and Maxwell Stone about the monarch’s dazzling ring.

“Prince Philip proposed to the future Queen Elizabeth in 1946, with a ring that was surprising in many ways,” Kormind told the publication.

The ring features 11 white diamonds, including a 3ct round solitaire and five smaller stones set on each shoulder.

In today’s market, the ring would be worth £207,000.

According to the diamond expert, a 3ct ring “offers extraordinary capacity for brilliance, sparkle, and fire” and will “capture the heart of the receiver – and all those who view it.”

“The relative simplicity of this piece makes it even more meaningful to the Royal Family,” Kormind added.

“The diamonds were sourced from an antique tiara owned by Prince Philip’s mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg.”

 

Read More

28 mins ago
Iqra Aziz flaunts her new hair look

Iqra Aziz, who has been enjoying her time as the new mom...
39 mins ago
Alia Bhatt celebrates Gangubai Kathiawadi 100 cr club with burger and fries

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actor. She was born on 15 March...
1 hour ago
Khloé Kardashian on Spreading Happiness, Misogynistic Media, and Why Tabloids Are Still Harmful

When "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" first aired, Kendall and Kylie Jenner...
2 hours ago
Ayeza Khan’s Enchanting Pictures From A Recent Event In Lahore

Ayeza Khan is a beautiful and well-known actress in the Pakistani showbiz...
2 hours ago
What happened between Kardashians and Larsa Pippen

FORMER best friends Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian had a falling out...
2 hours ago
Actress Zohreh Amir is going to blessed with twin babies

Pakistani actress Zohreh Amir shared the exciting news with her friends and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Jussie Smollett
2 mins ago
American actor Jussie Smollett to be sentenced

Jussie Smollett, an American actor, is slated to be sentenced in a...
Prince Harry
3 mins ago
Prince Charles once considered Meghan Markle as her ‘daughter’

Prince Charles once "admired" Meghan Markle and "treated her like a daughter"...
Kate Middleton
3 mins ago
Kate Middleton believes in forgiveness rather than vengeance

Kate Middleton's smile and people-pleasing gestures indicate that she believes in forgiveness...
Hira
14 mins ago
Hira Mani shares her most beautiful pictures    

Hira Mani is a Pakistani film actress. She was born on February...
Adsence Ad 300X600