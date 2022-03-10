The shocking cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s engagement to Prince Philip has been revealed

The engagement ring given to Queen Elizabeth II by her late husband, Prince Philip, is not only expensive but also holds special meaning.

Express spoke with diamond experts Tobias Kormind and Maxwell Stone about the monarch’s dazzling ring.

“Prince Philip proposed to the future Queen Elizabeth in 1946, with a ring that was surprising in many ways,” Kormind told the publication.

The ring features 11 white diamonds, including a 3ct round solitaire and five smaller stones set on each shoulder.

In today’s market, the ring would be worth £207,000.

According to the diamond expert, a 3ct ring “offers extraordinary capacity for brilliance, sparkle, and fire” and will “capture the heart of the receiver – and all those who view it.”

“The relative simplicity of this piece makes it even more meaningful to the Royal Family,” Kormind added.

“The diamonds were sourced from an antique tiara owned by Prince Philip’s mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg.”