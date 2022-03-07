The strained relationship between Princes Charles and Andrew – Eugenie row, cash, and a ‘dagger to the heart’

The settlement is said to be worth millions of pounds, and Andrew’s older brother, Prince Charles, is said to be lending him some of it.

According to the Sun, he is allowing the Duke of York to borrow £7 million, with others, including the Queen, contributing private funds.

A source told the newspaper that family discussions took place about how to “take a little from here and a little from there” when deciding to loan Andrew the money.

Andrew is expected to repay his brother and the Queen when he receives the proceeds from the sale of his ski chalet in Verbier, Switzerland, which could take up to two months.

Despite the fact that Charles appears to be assisting his younger brother, the two have had a rocky relationship in the past.

Despite the fact that they are brothers, they had very different upbringings and have had very different adult lives.

And it appears that there have been a number of incidents that have demonstrated tension between them, owing in part to Charles’ desire for a slimmed-down Monarchy…

Different childhoods

Andrew was born in 1960, so there is a 12-year age difference between them, so they did not grow up together. Despite having the same parents, Charles and Andrew appear to have had very different childhoods. Experts believe the Queen has long felt the weight of raising Charles to be the next king, but she is said to have a far more hands-on relationship with Andrew. “There is a real tension between Charles and Andrew,” royal author Katie Nicholl said in the documentary. Andrew has a very different relationship with his mother, and the Queen is far more involved.” “Andrew has always been the Queen’s favourite son, and he has never done anything wrong in his life,” Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell added. While journalist Penny Junor said: “I think the Queen has always had a bit of a blind spot when it comes to Prince Andrew.” Close wives

Both Princes were given lavish weddings in the 1980s when they married their respective ex-wives, Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson. Diana and Sarah knew each other before becoming royal, and their friendship deepened when they joined The Firm, and they were frequently photographed chatting at events such as Ascot and Wimbledon. They even took their kids skiing together, with Fergie frequently referring to Diana as her best friend. This meant Charles and Andrew spent a lot of time together, with royal expert Katie Nicholl remarking that the brothers had “more companionship between them at that stage in their lives than perhaps at any other.” Neither marriage, however, lasted, and both were divorced by 1996. Slimmed-down monarchy

Charles has spent his entire life as the heir to the throne preparing for the day he ascends to the throne to become King. And it’s long been reported that he intends to run the monarchy with a team of seven senior royals, which excludes Prince Andrew and his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. This came to a head in 2011, when Beatrice and Eugenie were deprived of their taxpayer-funded 24-hour security. According to one royal expert, Charles was forced to intervene in the debate over funding for Beatrice and Eugenie’s security after a squabble broke out behind the palace walls. According to a report published at the time, Eugenie spent more than £100,000 of taxpayers’ money travelling through India, America, Thailand, and South Africa. According to royal author Angela Levin, who appeared on the show Beatrice and Eugenie: Pampered Princesses?, Charles stepped in to control the spending. He suggested that the sisters do not require expensive security because it is unlikely that they will ever become working royals. Charles’ suggestion, however, did not go down well and is said to have enraged Andrew. Meanwhile, another incident between the brothers is said to have enraged Andrew. It happened in 2012, during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations, and a royal appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony was planned. According to reports, Charles was involved in the decision to allow only senior royals such as the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, and the Duchess of Cambridge to appear on the balcony, which disappointed Andrew. In 2012, royal expert Richard Kay wrote in the Daily Mail: “According to one close source, Andrew’s exclusion from the balcony scene was a sudden and unexpected demotion from front-rank to peripheral royal, and it was ‘like a dagger to his heart, and he hasn’t gotten over it.’ “But this was a dramatic declaration of intent by Charles, who has long decided that when he becomes king, the Royal Family will be’slimmed down.’ “However, as one of the Duke of York’s friends put it, ‘the speed and suddenness with which Charles has acted has taken Andrew’s breath away; it’s dreadfully high-handed.'” Stripping titles

Virginia Giuffre began the process of suing Andrew in a civil case in New York last year for allegedly sexually assaulting her as a teenager. Andrew categorically denies all allegations. While the case was being heard in court, Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew would not be performing any public duties and that his military associations and royal patronages had been returned to the Queen. Charles, along with his son William, is said to have had a hand in the decision to remove Andrew’s titles. And royal expert Robert Jobson said they didn’t have much of a choice. “Prince Andrew will be devastated by the way the royal family has abandoned him,” he told the Mirror. “However, the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William, the main actors in this shocking move, will feel they had no choice.” Following the announcement from Buckingham Palace, a reporter questioned Charles about Andrew, but he did not respond. Settling the case