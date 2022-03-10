Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 03:13 am
The strangest items discovered inside pregnant women, according to a midwife

pregnant women

When a woman is about to give birth, you’d expect to find only a baby on its way out.

But, believe it or not, a treasure trove of objects has been discovered up women’s vaginas by midwives and doctors alike.

As we saw in Episode 2 of BBC One’s new series, “This Is Going To Hurt,” it’s nothing more than “another day on the job” for them.

The new drama stars Ben Whishaw as Adam Kay, who wrote the book of the same name based on his experiences as a junior doctor on an NHS obstetrics and gynaecology (OB/GYN) ward.

Adam met a young woman who had something lodged up her vagina in one scene. But she wouldn’t say what it was.

And, much to the surprise of the audience, Adam extracts the plastic shell of a Kinder Bueno egg from the woman’s vagina.

It was supposed to be part of a bedroom proposal and contained an engagement ring.

The boyfriend, however, was unable to grasp the egg due to his “stubby fingers,” and the couple ended up in the emergency room before getting engaged on the OB/GYN ward.

The storey is true, which doesn’t surprise Piroska Cavell, who has worked as an agency midwife in NHS trusts across the UK as well as in the private sector.

The 55-year-old has extracted dozens of objects from the vaginas of expecting mothers who were about to give birth.

While she claims that people associate midwifery with “sitting around cuddling babies,” this couldn’t be further from the truth.

She eventually left her job after an incredible career to open Clinic Sese, a wellness clinic in Whitstable, Kent.

Cavell, on the other hand, has dozens of spine-chilling stories after ten years in the business.

Bikini “bottom”

She told the Sun about “one of her best” finds: a pair of bikini bottoms inside the vagina of a woman about to give birth.

“It had been up there for quite some time, the smallest string bikini bottom,” Cavell explained.

“‘I just need to remove these,’ I said, and she said, ‘Oh, I haven’t seen those in about nine months.’

“About nine months ago, after a few glasses of wine, she was having sex on the beach in a tiny, tiny string bikini — one of those that ties on the side.”

“The ties had come undone, and instead of falling off, it had fallen in.”

“Shall we say it wasn’t the best perfume?” As a result, she had wondered if she had contracted an infection.”

Items can become lodged behind or wrapped around the cervix, according to Cavell, resulting in a few unexpected findings upon examination.

“The plastic top of the broom was definitely a surprise,” she said.

“I’ve also found misplaced tampons, false nails, dislodged piercings, and pen lids.”

“More embarrassingly for the patients, we simply place the items in a plastic bag similar to those used for liquids in airports and hand them back to them so they can inspect them and decide what they want to do with them.”

Anything stuck inside the vagina as a foreign object is a cause for concern because it could cause an infection.

“We recommend any unusual discharge, odour, or discomfort — don’t be shy, come and get checked, we’ve seen it all,” Cavell said.

