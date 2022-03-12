The ‘traditional’ relationship of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury – from ‘his and her’ jobs to the boxer’s declarations of love
RECAP: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were just days into one of Love Island’s most successful love stories last year.
He was the burly blue-eyed boy who just wanted to be loved, and she was the blonde bombshell who was afraid of commitment.
Now, after finishing second to Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea last summer, the couple is the only ones left standing from the series.
So, what is the power couple’s secret to staying together, and how does their relationship look behind the scenes (and the stream of Insta-perfect photos)?
She’s his goddess
Love Island viewers previously labelled Molly-Mae “fake” and questioned whether her feelings for Tommy were genuine – cruel trolls dubbed her “Money-Mae” – but if you look closely, her adoration for Tommy was evident from the start.
Molly-Mae invited Tommy to share her Manchester flat just weeks after leaving Love Island, and a month later the pair bought their own luxury three-bedroom, four-bathroom rented penthouse complete with sauna near Manchester’s lively Northern Quarter.
She is also his staunchest ally. Molly-Mae was ringside in December when Tommy fought and defeated Polish fighter Prezmyslaw Binienda.
It’s not all about the cash
Molly and Tommy clearly appreciate the finer things in life.
They’ve spent the last year on luxury trips to New York, Las Vegas, and The Maldives, as well as earning tens of thousands of pounds from £5K+ nightclub appearances.
While Tommy, who insists he is “not a reality TV person” or “interested in money, fame, or anything else,” is focused on his boxing career, Molly has amassed a small fortune through lucrative brand contracts and collaborations with Pretty Little Thing, Beauty Works, and Tatti Lashes. She also has her own sunless tan line, Filter by Molly Mae.
And, while the couple can pull off matching outfits, their romantic success stems from remaining refreshingly down-to-earth despite being filthy rich and public property.
“Molly-Mae and Tommy may be wealthy, but they don’t see themselves as any different from any other couple,” a source close to the couple told Fabulous.
“Before lockdown they loved doing normal couple things like going to the movies, eating out and taking walks together and the pair have measures in place to keep their relationship strong.
