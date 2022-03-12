The ‘traditional’ relationship of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury – from ‘his and her’ jobs to the boxer’s declarations of love

RECAP: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were just days into one of Love Island’s most successful love stories last year.

He was the burly blue-eyed boy who just wanted to be loved, and she was the blonde bombshell who was afraid of commitment.

Now, after finishing second to Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea last summer, the couple is the only ones left standing from the series.

So, what is the power couple’s secret to staying together, and how does their relationship look behind the scenes (and the stream of Insta-perfect photos)?

Fantastic investigations…

She’s his goddess

Last summer, after Tommy, 21, admitted that Maura Higgins had turned his head, fashionista Molly-Mae exploded, saying, ‘I want to have a boy in my life who literally worships the ground that I walk on.’ She appears to be living her true love dream right now. Last Christmas, Tommy drove four hours from Manchester to Hertfordshire, Molly-home Mae’s county, to deliver her a Cartier Love ring she had seen in New York. On a Valentine’s Day trip to London, he decorated their suite at the plush Mandarin Oriental Hotel with red balloons, ordered roses from designer florist Neill Strain, and spelled out I Love You in petals on the bed. More recently, in May, to celebrate Molly-21st Mae’s birthday during lockdown, Tommy decorated their luxury apartment with massive silver balloons, purchased a massive four-tier cake, and lavished her with gifts such as another Cartier diamond ring worth £4,000, and a white Pomeranian puppy named Mr Chai, who tragically and unexpectedly died a week later. But Tommy, who reportedly dated Hollyoaks actress Chelsee Healey, isn’t always Mr Perfect. Millie Roberts, a chemistry student who dated him for two years, accused Tommy of lying about his relationship history last year. Despite his claim to producers that he had been single for nearly a year at the start of the show, she claimed they split only three months before it began. She also called her ex “controlling,” revealing that Tommy – half-brother of former world heavyweight champion Tyson – objected to her wearing revealing clothes and going out during their relationship. Their ‘traditional’ home life There’s no denying that Tommy and Molly-Mae from Manchester have a traditional approach to romance. While he handles “big jobs” around the apartment, such as setting up the TV and wifi, he refers to his girl as “the most wifey-est wife of them all” because she “does all the cooking” and “always does the dishes.” Tommy also revealed last year that Molly-Mae dutifully polished his dancing shoes for his three-part ITV2 series The Boxer And The Ballroom Dancer, which he co-hosted with twinkle-toed Love Islander pal Curtis Pritchard. That is true love. So a big white wedding is planned, right? Molly-Mae says no way. Despite admitting Tommy is husband material, she recently denied an impending proposal, saying, “Tommy would literally propose to me tomorrow if I let him, but I keep saying, ‘No, let’s just wait, let’s just wait,’ because I’m too young.”

Love Island viewers previously labelled Molly-Mae “fake” and questioned whether her feelings for Tommy were genuine – cruel trolls dubbed her “Money-Mae” – but if you look closely, her adoration for Tommy was evident from the start.

Molly-Mae invited Tommy to share her Manchester flat just weeks after leaving Love Island, and a month later the pair bought their own luxury three-bedroom, four-bathroom rented penthouse complete with sauna near Manchester’s lively Northern Quarter.

She is also his staunchest ally. Molly-Mae was ringside in December when Tommy fought and defeated Polish fighter Prezmyslaw Binienda.

It’s not all about the cash

Molly and Tommy clearly appreciate the finer things in life.

They’ve spent the last year on luxury trips to New York, Las Vegas, and The Maldives, as well as earning tens of thousands of pounds from £5K+ nightclub appearances.

While Tommy, who insists he is “not a reality TV person” or “interested in money, fame, or anything else,” is focused on his boxing career, Molly has amassed a small fortune through lucrative brand contracts and collaborations with Pretty Little Thing, Beauty Works, and Tatti Lashes. She also has her own sunless tan line, Filter by Molly Mae.

And, while the couple can pull off matching outfits, their romantic success stems from remaining refreshingly down-to-earth despite being filthy rich and public property.

“Molly-Mae and Tommy may be wealthy, but they don’t see themselves as any different from any other couple,” a source close to the couple told Fabulous.

“Before lockdown they loved doing normal couple things like going to the movies, eating out and taking walks together and the pair have measures in place to keep their relationship strong.