The trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is out now

Calling all Harry Potter fans! The new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, the latest entry to the wizarding realm, is out now. Fans will finally be able to see Dumbledore and his enigmatic background. Unravel in the new Fantastic Beasts trilogy, after years of marching through the internet streets.

Read more: Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Depp as Grindelwald

Following in the footsteps of previous instalments in the Harry Potter prequel series Eddie Redmayne will reprise his role as Newt Scamander. Who leads a group of witches and wizards alongside his friend Jacob Kowalski, the muggle baker, played by Dan Fogler. The threat of Grindelwald has returned, and he is more powerful and influential than ever. In this film, played by Mads Mikkelsen, the monstrous villain will once again wreak havoc on the wizarding world. Grindelwald has previously been played by Colin Farrell and Johnny Depp in the previous two films.

Read more: Jared Leto is introducing his superhero personality in Morbius

See the trailer here:

Depp, on the other hand, lost the part to Mikkelsen due to a libel lawsuit he lost against the English newspaper The Sun. Jude Law, who will play a youthful Albus Dumbledore in the film, is another interesting addition to the roster. The film, directed by David Yates, has been postponed several times owing to Covid. It was supposed to be released in November 2021, but that didn’t happen, much to the disappointment of all fans.

The film will be released on April 15, 2022, for people who are eagerly anticipating.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com