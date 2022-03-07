Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 07:37 pm
The 'vitriol of royals' continues with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah tell-all

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 07:37 pm
Prince Harry

Because of the ongoing fallout from their interview with Oprah, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked an outpouring of royal rage.

Kinsey Schofield, To Di For Daily founder and royal expert, spoke of the intense vitriol during an interview with the Daily Star.

“I think this interview has been incredibly damaging to the Royal Family brand and it has disrupted key moments in history,” she said.

“‘Will Harry and Meghan show up?’ headlines will haunt Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee Year.” There was no mention of Prince Harry’s recent interview or status within the family in any of the coverage of Prince Philip’s death or funeral. Worst of all, the royal family has been accused of racism. It was a devastating blow to the family, and I believe they are suffering as a result.

“People that never had an opinion about the Royal Family before now have intense vitriol for them solely based on what they saw in that interview.”

Before concluding she added, “They’ve dedicated entire Twitter feeds to trolling members of the royal family and their campaigns. Which is so bizarre to me when Meghan Markle says she wants to lead with love and be this force for change.”

