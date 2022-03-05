Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 06:14 pm
This K3G song of SRK, Amitabh Bachchan to hear in Bridgerton season 2

Bridgerton

As the second season of Netflix’s historical drama Bridgerton approaches, the streaming site has revealed that the upcoming season will include a rendition of a popular Bollywood song.

An orchestra cover of the title track from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will be performed throughout the program. Kris Bowers created the artwork for the cover.

When the film was released in 2001, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was one of the greatest Bollywood blockbusters of the time, grossing over 136 crores at the box office. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor were among the cast members.

Apart from that, the new season will include cover versions of songs such as Nirvana’s Stay Away, Madonna’s Material Girl, Rihanna’s Diamonds, Robyn’s Dancing on My Own, Alanis Morissette’s You Oughta Know, Harry Styles’ Sign of the Times, Calvin Harris’ How Deep is Your Love, and Miley Cyrus’ Wrecking Ball.

