Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 07:29 pm
‘Though useless,’ Prince Harry extends a rare olive branch to Prince William

Prince Harry

In a surprising turn of events, Prince William speaks of a rare olive branch extended by Prince Harry to Prince William.

The Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey, a royal expert, revealed the news of the move but cautioned that the relationship has not yet recovered.

While Prince Charles keeps in touch with his sons on a regular basis, the siblings do not.

“As one source put it, “they remain much-loved members of the family, as the Queen has always said, but it hasn’t been easy.”

“It’s difficult enough for any family to get along, but when such intimate details are made public on prime time television?” That genie is difficult to put back in the bottle.'”

 

