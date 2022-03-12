Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 07:30 pm
Throwback: Alia Bhatt's killer dance move goes viral; watch video

The super gorgeous and talented Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves as she was spotted shaking a leg at the wedding of her friend Meghna Goyal.

The beautiful actor attended the nuptials of her friend and danced her heart out to Justin Bieber songs along with her girl gang, and the bridesmaids dazzled across the dance floor.

Spreading like fire, glimpses of the ceremony and celebration flooded the internet. Alia Bhatt was dressed to the nines in a silver pink shimmery outfit by ace designer Faraz Manan.

