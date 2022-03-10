Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 07:00 pm
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives a flying kiss in a bold dress

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 07:00 pm
Alizeh Shah is a beautiful Pakistani TV actress. Her performance as Palwasha in Ishq Tamasha earned her the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation. She has 3.7M followers on her Instagram account.

Throwback when the actress Shah’s flying kiss video sets the internet on fire.

In the video, the Ehd e Wafa star can be seen wearing a stunning black strapless gown.

Read more: Alizeh Shah on the set of her upcoming drama ‘Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani’

The Ehd-e-Wafa star came under fire after her wardrobe malfunction during an onstage performance with Ali Zafar at the Hum Style Awards 2021.

Have a look:

Read more: Alizeh Shah on the set of her upcoming drama 'Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani'

