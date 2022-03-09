Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 06:20 pm
Throwback: Alizeh Shah's Dance moves sets the Internet on fire

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 06:20 pm
Alizeh Shah
Alizeh Shah latest Dance moves has taken the internet by storm. Alizeh has 3.6 Million+ following on Instagram.

Recently, she posted videos while dancing to the famous song "Dilbar" during a rehearsal. The song is well-known for the hot dancing performance of Noora Fatehi.

Have a Look!

 

Throwback: Alizeh Shah Dance moves sets the Internet on fire

