Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 08:22 pm
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s latest dance video goes viral on the internet

Alizeh Shah
Alizeh Shah has always been a well-known figure in the Lollywood industry. Her acting skills, beauty, and fashion sense have won her millions of fans.

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress. Alizeh Shah made her Lollywood debut with the film Ishq Tamasha.

The dance video was shared on Instagram by Alizeh, who is a judge on the famous song “Dilbar.”

Have a look!

Alizeh Shah’s latest dance moves have taken the internet by storm. Alizeh has a 3.6 million+ following on Instagram.

