Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 12:47 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s unseen bold dance videos for “Dilbar Song”

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 12:47 am
Alizeh Shah
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Alizeh Shah, a social media sensation and most trending personality, has been in the news for her daring outfits and dance videos that quickly caught the attention of netizens and went viral.

Earlier, some of her dance videos went viral on social media, and fans are gushing over them.

Let’s have a look at her dance videos to the popular song “Dilbar”:

In the videos, Shah can be seen dancing her heart out to the popular Indian song Dilbar.

She has 3.7 million followers on her Instagram account and she gained popularity for her acting skills as she worked in various drama series such as Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Ishq Tamasha, Hoor Pari, Jo Tu Chahey, and many more.

Read More

36 mins ago
The 'traditional' relationship of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury – from 'his and her' jobs to the boxer's declarations of love

RECAP: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were just days into one of...
41 mins ago
Zhalay Sarhadi looks alluring from head to toe in latest photoshoot

Zhalay Sarhadi is a Pakistani actress, and model who has appeared in...
43 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle update on their next visit to UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't been seen in the UK in...
45 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan miss out on a chance to mend fences with royal relatives

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to have passed up an opportunity...
48 mins ago
What makes Prince Andrew the Queen's favorite son

Once regarded as Britain's "playboy prince" and a Falkland War hero, Prince...
1 hour ago
'Shab-e-Barat Main BOL' The biggest transmission of the night

Pakistan's most popular channel 'Bol Entertainment' is hosting a special transmission for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Ghost of Kyiv
13 mins ago
Is THIS proof that the Kyiv Ghost exists? Ukraine’s military releases a photo of a pilot who shot down ten Russian fighter planes during the war

It was thought that a mysterious Ukrainian pilot who shot down up...
Molly Mae Hague
18 mins ago
Fans of Molly Mae Hague have noticed the same thing in her latest bikini photo

MOLLY-MAE HAGUE has wowed fans with a slew of behind-the-scenes photos from...
Sana Javed
19 mins ago
Sana Javed looks stunning in the latest pictures

Sana Javed, popularly known as Sana, from the historical drama series. She...
Justin Bieber
21 mins ago
Hailey Bieber is home now after doctors found a blood clot in her brain

After being hospitalized to the hospital for a neurological issue, Hailey Bieber...
Adsence Ad 300X600