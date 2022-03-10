Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 06:25 pm
Throwback: TikTok star Hareem Shah’s swimming pool video goes viral

Hareem Shah, the TikTok star who continues to create an uproar on the internet, Her social media activities get viral in no time, whether she uploads her dance videos or travel videos. Throwback to when her swimming video went viral. She had shared a video of herself while swimming!

Refusing to embrace her adventurous side, Hareem and her friend seems to be in a quarrel where she laughs and declines to jump into the pool. Later, her friend jokingly pushes her into the swimming pool, leaving Hareem utterly shocked.

Have a Look:

The TikTok celebrity earlier released a video on her social media account that was received a lot of attention.

