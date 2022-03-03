Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 08:07 pm
Throwback: TikTok star Hareem Shah’s swimming pool video goes viral

Hareem Shah

TikTok’s queen Hareem Shah continues to create an uproar on the internet. Throwback when TikToker Hareem Shah‘s swimming video went viral, She had shared a video of herself while swimming!

Refusing to embrace her adventurous side, Hareem and her friend seem to be in a quarrel where she laughing declines to jump into the pool. Later, her friend jokingly pushes her into the swimming pool, leaving Hareem utterly shocked.

Have a Look:

The TikTok celebrity earlier released a video on her social media account that was received a lot of attention.

 

22 mins ago
Urfi Javed's extreme nudity-defying photos gone viral

Half-naked pictures of former constable Urfi Javed of Indian TV's most popular...
22 mins ago
Chaney Jones: Who Is She? What We Know So Far About Kanye West's New Girlfriend

Chaney Jones joins the ranks of Amber Rose, Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox,...
41 mins ago
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor gave us major couple goals

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of prominent celebrities in the...
46 mins ago
Mahira Khan's Mach and Mach crystal shoes price will shock you!

Mahira Khan was recently seen wearing a pair of embellished shoes that drew...
1 hour ago
Armeena Khan sets temperature soaring in a red outfit

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan raised the temperature as she turned out in...
1 hour ago
Areeba Habib looks elegant in her latest picture, see photos

Areeba Habib is a Pakistani beautiful actress and model. She was born...

